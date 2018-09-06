Prairie View A&M student found shot to death in pickup after crash identified

Damage to a building in Prairie View, Texas, is seen after a crash Sept. 4, 2018.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - Authorities on Thursday identified a Prairie View A&M student who was found shot to death after a crash.

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Owens Road and University Drive.

Witnesses said a pickup hit a minivan. Video of the scene showed damage to a building where the vehicles crashed.

Prairie View Police Chief Anthony Solomon said 24-year-old Darius LeCompte, who attended the school, was found dead inside the pickup. He had been shot three times, Solomon said.

The woman who was driving the minivan was taken to a hospital, police said.

Solomon said police are searching for two people who were seen running from the site of the crash.

