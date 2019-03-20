Powerball estimated jackpot soars ahead of drawing

HOUSTON - Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $550 million.
That estimated jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history after no tickets matched the six numbers in Saturday's drawing.
The lump-sum cash value option is $335 million.
Chances of winning are about 1 in 292,201,338.
Looking for a place to buy a lucky ticket? KPRC2 has you covered.
These are the locations where the most Powerball winning lottery tickets are sold in Houston area.
