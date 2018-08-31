'Power of Expression': UH commercial to air during football broadcasts

HOUSTON - University of Houston acting student and accomplished slam poet Muhammad Khaerisman is featured in the Cougars' 2018-19 institutional commercial.

According to the university, "the commercial serves to rally Coogs across the country and introduce newcomers to what the 'Powerhouse' is all about."

“There is such a powerful buzz on campus right now as we consistently make impressive strides on the playing field, in the classroom and in our community,” said Lisa Holdeman, associate vice president for marketing, communication and media relations. “We feel like this commercial will ignite powerful reactions among current students and alumni alike, and fans of the University. We are all proud to be part of the UH Powerhouse.”

Khaerisman performs an original poem on the Moores Opera House in the commercial.

The spot shows a lot of UH athletics, including football player Ed Oliver, basketball player Rob Gray, and sprinter Elijah Hall.

The 30-second commercial was produced internally by the UH Division of Marketing, Communication and Media Relations.

The commercial will debut nationally on Saturday, Sept. 1, during the Houston Cougar' football opener against Rice at 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network. The spot will air during each televised UH football game, as well as during regional and national telecasts featuring UH athletics teams throughout the 2018-19 academic year.

