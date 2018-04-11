Potential zone changes worry Fort Bend ISD parents

As Fort Bend ISD looks to update its Facilities Master Plan, some parents are concerned about the potential changes that are being discussed.

Nina Fitzhugh has three school-age children. Her daughter is a ninth-grader at Ridge Point High.

They are full-on when it comes to Panther spirit. A cake maker with a small business called Cake and Eat It Too, she has made a beautiful cake for her daughter’s Ridge Point High Sports Banquet. She hopes her daughter can graduate from the high school. There’s been talk of changing the attendance zone her area in Sienna Plantation to Hightower High.

“Now she's probably going to be uprooted to a different school,” said Fitzhugh. “I think Hightower? Which is the neighborhood we just moved from, so we could have stayed there.”

Fort Bend is growing. In fact, the district expects in five years to have 5,000 more students, so Fort Bend ISD is looking at how it can adjust.

“Really, the purpose of this process is we are engaging with the community to determine what the future looks like for Fort Bend ISD,” said Amanda Bubela, FBISD’s spokesperson.

By 2022, projections show, Ridge Point High will be at over capacity. One proposal suggests shifting some of Ridge Point High's zone students to other high schools.

Another proposal would combine Academies - specialized programs - at Marshall or Hightower.

Ridge Point High would stay intact. A ninth grade center would be added.

Parents passionate about potential changes attended last Tuesday night's meeting to discuss options. Stephanie Brown is Marshall High School’s PTO president. She had her own set of concerns.

“They want to re-purpose the school without an idea of where they're going to send our students,” said Brown.

Fort Bend ISD officials say they are looking at the whole district. There are other schools that are older, and decisions need to be mae about schools like Meadows and Lakeview Elementary schools.

“Ultimately, some of the decisions that could be made out of this process are the construction of new schools, the consolidation of some school programming changes for the district and also the study of attendance boundaries,” said Bubela.

Fitzhugh worries about what's ahead. She says they moved their family away from their old schools in order to give their kids a better education.

“It's a big investment to go back to where you have been,” said Fitzhugh.

The final meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Austin High School in Sugar Land.

A survey is available for parents to weigh in on the options out there.

