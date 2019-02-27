Pot edibles, LSD seized in Magnolia search, deputies say

Wanda Zamen, of Magnolia, was arrested on posession charges after deputies found narcotics and paraphernalia inside her home, according to Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputies.

MAGNOLIA, Texas - A 53-year-old woman was arrested after she told investigators that she was making edible treats out of marijuana, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Office.

Deputies said they served their search warrant at Wanda Zamen's home Monday on Sendera Drive in Magnolia. Officials searched her home and vehicle, turning up "a bag containing 337.4 grams of THC edibles was found along with 6.9 grams of illegal mushrooms, 14.8 grams of marijuana, 2 hits of LSD (ACID) and several pipes, bongs and other drug paraphernalia," according to the constable's office.

When questioned, Zamen told investigators that she made the edibles, deputies said.

Officials said she was arrested on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

