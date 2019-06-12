Postman accused of exposing himself in woman's apartment

PASADENA, Texas - A postman is facing an indecent exposure charge after authorities said he exposed himself to a woman and masturbated at her home.

Police said Byron Milton, 30, initially met the victim in February when he delivered packages to her home in Pasadena. The victim told Milton that one of the packages was not hers and she had a cordial conversation with him, according to court documents. During their initial meeting, the victim told Milton that she was a massage therapist and she was going out of town. She asked him to hold her packages while she was gone, according to court documents.

The victim told police that she returned to her home March 7. Milton showed up at her apartment around 5:30 p.m. dressed in his United States Postal Service uniform and said he wanted to make sure she returned home safely, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Milton entered the victim's apartment, sat on her couch and asked her to give him a massage. The victim told Milton that he would have to schedule an appointment, according to court documents.

Milton then asked to use her restroom, which the victim allowed, court records said. Shortly after entering the bathroom, Milton came out with his pants down and told the victim that his groin was hurting, according to court documents. The victim told authorities that she gave him some Salonpas pain-relieving patches.

The victim told police that Milton came out of the bathroom a second time with his penis in his hand, according to court documents. The victim then told Milton to leave. Milton then went back into the restroom but was taking a long time to come out, according to court documents.

When the victim asked what was taking so long, Milton told her to come in the bathroom, authorities said. When she entered the bathroom, Milton was masturbating on the toilet, according to investigators.

The victim told authorities that Milton left the apartment with a "nervous" look on his face, according to court documents.

According to court documents, when interviewed by police, Milton said he was off-duty when he went to the victim's apartment but was still wearing his USPS uniform. He said that while he was at the victim's apartment, he took his pants off without her permission and said that it was possible that he exposed himself to her, investigators said.

He also admitted to masturbating in the bathroom, according to court documents.

