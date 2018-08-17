Post Oak players, family enjoy Little League World Series experience

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - For nearly a week, Post Oak Little League supporters have watched the team primarily under stadium lights.

On Friday, the team was finally face to face with its biggest fans.

Jillian Kugles, whose son is on the team, said she has been looking forward to their time together since the team won Thursday night.

“I’m so excited just to be with him all day, I keep hugging him," she said. “We are just so proud.”

After the team beat Rhode Island, her son George and his teammates agree: They are ready for a rest day.

“I just want to hang out and talk and share everything that I have been doing at the Grove and everything,” Cade West said.

The team had a one-hour batting practice, but after that, the players went with their families to explore Williamsport, and rest and recharge for the game against New York on Sunday.

“We are kind of resting and not really thinking about the game, but tomorrow we will get dialed in and I think we feel pretty confident in getting ready for New York," said pitcher Parrish Facciponte.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.