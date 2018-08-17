Post Oak Little League wins LLWS opener over Rhode Island

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. - The kids from the Post Oak Little League were tested in their opening game at the Little League World Series, but they prevailed over a tough Coventry team from Rhode Island, 3-1.

A huge RBI triple from Ryan Selvaggi in the top of the third inning got Post Oak on the board, tying the game at one. He would score on a wild pitch with Richie Klosek at the plate to give Post Oak a lead they would not relinquish.

The team got a very strong start on the mound from Carter Pitts, despite Rhode Island scoring in the opening inning.

After the game resumed in the bottom of the first inning following a weather delay, Pitts fielded a weakly hit ground ball, but slipped on the wet grass. His throw to first sailed over the head of Klosek at first allowing an unearned run to score.

Pitts would finish with 4.1 innings pitched with no earned runs allowed. He struck out six batters.

Selvaggi would close out the game on the mound, retiring five of the six batters he faced, striking out three.

Post Oak’s final run came in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Andy Guy.

Post Oak will next play the team from New York on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the double elimination United States bracket.

