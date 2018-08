HOUSTON - The city of Houston honored the Post Oak Little League team with a proclamation Tuesday.

The players and coaches were individually recognized at City Hall.

Each player and coach was named and was able to greet Mayor Sylvester Turner.

VIDEO: Post Oak Little League team does the dugout stare

The team's accomplishments were celebrated and the team even took part in a dugout stare with Orbit, the Astros mascot.

