Post Oak Little League team ready to take on Oklahoma in regional championship game in Waco

WACO, Texas - The Post Oak Little League team will face off against Oklahoma in the Little League World Series Southwest regional championship game.

The Texas East team will play at noon on Wednesday in Waco.

The night before the championship game, the young athletes said that they were focused and determined.

“We don’t want to have an off day, we want to get out there and play," said center fielder Parrish Facciponte.

Third baseman Carter Pitts said that he felt like making it this far was a big achievement for the team.

“I think we are nervous and excited; it's pretty cool, a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

The team's trip to regionals already marks the furthest of any team in the 60-year history of Post Oak Little League.

Parent, Chris Kugle, said that the group of athletes has been very dedicated and he is proud of the bigger life lessons that they have learned.

“They do a great job lifting each other up. No one gets upset. They are the true definition of a team," Kugle said.

Post Oak Little League will start batting practice at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

