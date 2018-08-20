Post Oak Little League team leans on fans' support after tough loss against New York

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania - Post Oak Little League team is leaning on its biggest fans after a rough day on the diamond -- taking a loss against New York, in one of their toughest matchups yet.

"The difference in the game, we didn't tack on any runs in the fourth and we had chances to do that," said manager David Rook. "We have good pitching depth and they will have to rebound and come to play tomorrow."

This is the teams' first loss in nearly five months. The little league team has been on a winning streak, and those who know them best said the loss will spark a fire.

"They just have to get up there and every single one of them just believe," said parent Tama Klosek.

