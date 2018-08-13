Just in time for Little League World Series, Post Oak Little League T-shirts for fans!

HOUSTON - As baseball fever rises for the Post Oak Little League team that will play in the Little League World Series this week, there are T-shirts available for fans.

The T-shirts, marking the team's Southwest Region Championship victory, started being sold this past weekend at the Dick's Sporting Goods store on Post Oak Boulevard.

Fans are excited as this local Little League team will play its first tournament on Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania against a team from New England.

Before the young players left Texas on Friday, they dropped by Minute Maid Park to meet with the Houston Astros during batting practice.

