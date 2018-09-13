Post Oak Hotel named only AAA 5-diamond rating hotel in Houston

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta's Galleria-area gem has earned an award that leaves him alone atop the Houston hotel empire.

The Post Oak Hotel earned the prestigious Five Diamond Rating from AAA six months after opening at 1600 West Loop South.

“The Post Oak Hotel has been recognized as one of North America’s most luxurious hotels,” Fertitta said. “I’m proud to be the only in Houston to receive this honor and hope for continued success in the future.”

The hotel becomes one of 89 properties to earn the distinction.

There are only two other AAA Five Diamond properties in Texas.

The 38-story hotel features 250 rooms and suites, 20 executive residences and a 35,000-square-foot conference facility.

