Possible suspect in custody after shooting in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A person was shot in northeast Houston on Wednesday, according to Houston police.
The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
A large police presence was seen at a store near the intersection of North Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.
A possible suspect was taken into custody, police said.
