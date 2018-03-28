News

Possible suspect in custody after shooting in NE Houston, police say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - A person was shot in northeast Houston on Wednesday, according to Houston police.

The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A large police presence was seen at a store near the intersection of North Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.

A possible suspect was taken into custody, police said.

