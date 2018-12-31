Possible gang-related shootout leaves one dead, another injured, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after an overnight shootout in northeast Harris County least one dead, Dec. 31, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple shell casing and a gun were left in the road after an overnight shootout in northeast Harris County.

Deputies said the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday at a home near Duncannon Drive and Barbara Mae Street.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, at least one person was killed and another injured in the possibly gang-related shooting.

The injured person was taken to a hospital and is now in HCSO custody, deputies said. It is unclear how many other people were involved in the shooting.

Authorities are still waiting for investigators to arrive on the scene before giving out more information.

Deputies are also working to obtain a search warrant in order to go inside the home and look for more clues and information pertinent to the case.

No identities have been released yet.

