Porter High School catches fire weeks before start of new school year

Firefighters work to clear smoke from Porter High School halls after fire in cosmetology classroom.

PORTER, Texas - A high school in the New Caney Independent School District caught fire Thursday, just weeks before the new school year is set to begin.

Firefighters were called just before midnight to Porter High School in the 22600 block of Sandy Lane. Firefighters said smoke could be seen coming from the building prompting a call for assistance to several other fire departments.

Porter, East Montgomery County, Caney Creek, South Montgomery County and Crosby Fire Departments quickly controlled the flames, but not before smoke filled the entire school, officials said.

An airboat and a big blow – a large fan – were used to try to clear the smoke.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said fire and water damage appeared to be confined to a cosmetology classroom. New Caney ISD officials are assessing the total damage.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The district said though the school was closed Friday, some planned events will be delayed.

It is unclear if the first day of school will be postponed.

