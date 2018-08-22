Popular restaurant known for its chicken-fried steak will close one of two locations

When it comes to chicken-fried steak, Houstonians tend to fancy Hickory Hollow, but change is on the way and patrons may have to drive a little further to get their fill.

Hickory Hollow has been around for decades with two locations: one on Heights Boulevard and the other in northwest Houston on Fallbrook Drive.

Early next year, the doors will close at the Heights Boulevard location. That property has been sold, but the Fallbrook Drive property will remain open.

A longtime employee said it would have been difficult to expand the Heights Boulevard property, but the Fallbrook Drive restaurant offers bigger and better options.

There’s no word on what will become of the Heights Boulevard property once it is officially vacated.

But there are several months left for people to order chicken-fried steak and other favorite dishes at that establishment.

The Heights Boulevard location is expected to continue operating until Feb. 2019.

