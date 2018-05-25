Pop culture festival Comicpalooza returns this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - Comicpalooza, which organizers said is Texas' largest pop culture festival, takes place this weekend in Houston.

Organizers said the festival, which is returning to the George R. Brown Convention Center for its 10th anniversary, opened its doors to the public at noon Friday, presenting more than 1,000 hours of dynamic programming and entertainment.

Organizers said Comicpalooza is expected to feature a celebrity guest lineup headlined by Tom Holland; John Cusack; Marvel's Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox; Michael Chiklis and Walton Goggins, of the TV series "The Shield"; Ross Marquand, of "The Walking Dead"; and veteran costume designer Ruth E. Carter.

The three-day festival will feature a diverse assortment of events, gaming and panels, including an interactive Maker's Space, cosplay contests, a live art auction, a film festival, specialty retailers and more, organizers said.

Comicpalooza runs through Sunday at George R. Brown Convention Center at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas in Houston. Organizers said exhibit hall hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

