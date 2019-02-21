'Poor choice': Student with hit list and blade arrested, Humble ISD says

ATASCOCITA, Texas - An Humble ISD middle school student is in custody after being accused of having a hit list and bringing a blade to school, officials said.

The principal of Atascocita Middle School said the student had a written hit list containing the names of a few students. The student also brought an 8-inch blade to school on Wednesday, according to the principal.

School officials said the student was arrested and removed from campus.

"All students are safe. Our school administration is having personal conversations with the parents of students whose names were listed," the principal wrote in a letter.

The student is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. The student has not been identified.

Read the full letter sent to parents below:

"Letter from the Principal: February 20, 2019

Dear AMS Families,

Today, a student made a poor choice and brought a saw blade to school. The blade was about 8 inches and is the type of tool one uses to cut a tree branch. The student also had written a hit list containing a few students’ names.

The moment that we received a tip about a potential safety concern, we took immediate action by launching an investigation. We involved Humble ISD Police, who gathered information and presented it to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony. The student was arrested and removed from campus.

All students are safe. Our school administration is having personal conversations with the parents of students whose names were listed.

We work in partnership with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of everyone. Please continue to encourage your children to report any concerns to our school staff, Humble ISD Police (281-641-7900) or through the Humble ISD iHelp app. Working in partnership keeps our schools safe and students focused on learning.

Thank you for your support,

Karl Koehler

Principal"

