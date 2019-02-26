Poop-covered paper stuffed in woman's door handle at Webster IHOP

A woman said someone left a napkin with poop on it in her door handle.

WEBSTER, Texas - Webster police are investigating after a woman said someone stuffed a poop-covered napkin into her car's door handle at a restaurant last weekend.

The woman said she ate at the IHOP in the 800 block of East Nasa Parkway on Feb. 23.

When she returned to her vehicle, she found a piece of paper with fecal matter shoved in her door handle.

Restaurant management was able to get a photograph of the suspect, who went into the restaurant to use the restroom.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.