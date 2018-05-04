Polls open Saturday for District K special election following Larry Green's death

HOUSTON - Polls will open Saturday morning for a District K special election prompted by the death of Councilman Larry Green in early March.

The City Council announced the date for the District K election on March 7, saying the law requires that the election take place within 120 days of the vacancy.

Green was found dead on March 6 by officers conducting a welfare check at his home.

The councilman had represented District K for more than six years.

Registered voters must vote in their designated precincts. Anyone who is not sure where they are suppose to vote is asked to call the Harris County Clerk's Office at 713-274-9550.

Polls for Harris and Fort Bend counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The voting locations are listed below:

Harris County:

• Stadium Park area:

Holiday Inn at 8111 Kirby Dr., 77054

Fiesta at 8130 Kirby Dr., 77054

• South Braeswood area:

Linkwood Park Community Center at 3699 Norris St., 77025

Longfellow Elementary School at 3617 Norris St., 77025

• Willow Meadow/Willowbend/Westwood area:

Shearn Elementary School at 9802 Stella Link, 77025

Red Elementary School at 4520 Tonawanda Dr., 77035

Willow Meadows Baptist Church at 4300 West Bellfort, 77035

• Westbury:

Parker Elementary School at 10626 Atwell Dr., 77096

Westbury High School at 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 77035

Platou Community Center at 11655 Chimney Rock Rd., 77035

Anderson Elementary School at 5727 Ludington Dr., 77035

• Brays Oaks area:

Southmeadow HOA Clubhouse at 12002 Fairmeadow Dr., 77071

Creekbend Gardens Apts. at 8106 Creekbend Dr., 77071

Braeswood Assembly of God Church at 10611 Fondren Rd., 77096

Kate Bell Elementary School at 12323 Shaftbury Dr., 77031

Milne Elementary School at 7800 Portal Dr., 77071

Welch Middle School at 11544 South Gessner Rd., 77071

Bethel's Place Community Empowerment Center at 12660 Sandpiper Dr., 77035

Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church at 11539 South Gessner Rd., 77035

• Hiram Clarke area:

Lawson Middle School at 14000 Stancliff Dr., 77045

Abiding Faith United Methodist Church at 14300 Almeda School Rd., 77047

Montgomery Elementary School at 4000 Simsbrook Dr., 77045

Windsor Village Park Community Center at 1441 Croquet Lane, 77085

Hobby Elementary School at 4021 Woodmont Dr., 77045

Fondren Elementary School at 12405 Carlsbad St., 77085

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center at 3810 West Fuqua St., 77045

Townwood Park Community Center at 3402 Simsbrook Dr., 77045

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church at 15500 Vandalia Way, 77053

Fort Bend County:

• Fort Bend Houston area:

Chasewood Community Clubhouse at 7622 Chasewood Dr., 77489

Briarchase Missionary Baptist Church at 16000 Blue Ridge Rd., 77489

Missouri City Baptist Church at 16816 Quail Park Dr., 77489

The Pinnacle Senior Center at 5525 Hobby St., 77053

Ridgegate Community Clubhouse at 5255 West Ridgecreek Dr., 77053

Ridgemont Early Childhood Center at 5353 Ridgecreek Circle, 77053

