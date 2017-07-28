Wife: Disagreement over Trump contributed to divorce from state attorney

Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg speaks to the media, April 14, 2016, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The wife of a Florida Democratic state prosecutor said she is getting divorced, in part because she supports President Donald Trump and he doesn't.

Lynn Aronberg said in a news release Thursday that she is "amicably" divorcing Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg.

Lynn Aronberg said she is a "staunch Republican and supporter of President Trump," while her husband is not. She says that fact led her to feel "increasingly isolated in the marriage."

The 37-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant said she is getting a $100,000 settlement, including a new BMW and $40,000 in cash.

Dave Aronberg is a former state senator who was elected to his current office in 2012.

The spokesman for the 46-year-old prosecutor said Aronberg had no comment.

