VP Pence to visit Houston to be briefed on border security, give speech at Rice University

HOUSTON - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Houston Friday, where he will be briefed on the situation at the southern border and give statements to agents there, according to the White House.

Pence will then speak at Rice University's Baker Institute to "condemn the atrocities" by Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and show support for Juan Guaido, according to the news release.

"Since January, the U.S. government and most Western democracies recognized Juan Guaido, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, as the country's interim president," a news release from Rice University said. "In his remarks, Pence will discuss the Trump administration's policy on Venezuela and ongoing efforts by the United States to restore freedom, democracy and the rule of law in the country."

Pence will then travel to College Station to honor the late President George H.W. Bush.

