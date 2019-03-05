Voters selecting next representative of Texas House District 145

Christina Morales (left) and Melissa Noriega (right) are running for the open seat in Texas House District 145.

HOUSTON - Voters in Texas House District 145 are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide a special election and pick their state representative.

The election between Democrats Christina Morales and Melissa Noriega will decide who will fill the seat vacated by Carol Alvarado when she won election to the Texas Senate.

The district stretches mainly along Interstate 45 from Main Street in Houston to Scarsdale Boulevard. Parts of Houston, Pasadena and South Houston are in the district.

MAP: Texas House District 145

There are 27 polling places that are open until 7 p.m. and are available to those who did not cast a ballot during the early voting period. Voters must go to their designated polling place to cast their ballot Tuesday.

Go to HarrisVotes.org to locate your polling place.

