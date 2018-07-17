Trump to discuss Putin summit before meeting at White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin hands President Donald Trump a World Cup football during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will make remarks Tuesday afternoon about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he faces mounting criticism from allies and foes alike about his failure to publicly condemn Russian election meddling.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will speak about Monday's summit with Putin in Helsinki before a scheduled meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House.

The White House says Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, of Texas, and five other lawmakers are to be in attendance. The meeting had been set to be about tax policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.