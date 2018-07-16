Trump sees 'no reason' Russia would meddle in election

HELSINKI - President Donald Trump says he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election.

Trump resisted when asked Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election. Instead, he complained about a Democratic National Committee computer server and emails belonging to Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated to win the presidency.

At a joint appearance in Finland with Vladimir Putin, Trump repeated the Russian leader's denials about involvement in the election.

Trump said of Putin: "He just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be."

Trump commented after holding hours of private talks with Putin.

Previous story:

President Donald Trump says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had a "good start" to their high-stakes summit in Finland.

Trump is calling his meeting with Putin "a good start, a very good start for everybody" as the two leaders and their top advisers sat across the table from one another during a luncheon. It followed more than two hours of one-on-one discussions involving just the U.S. and Russian leaders, with only translators present.

The White House had scheduled 90 minutes for that meeting.

Trump was joined at the luncheon by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman and other top aides.

After the lunch, Trump and Putin will appear for a joint news conference in Helsinki.

