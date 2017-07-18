President Trump: 'Let Obamacare fail'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said he is deeply "disappointed" by the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Trump told reporters during a lunch with service members Tuesday that Republicans have been talking for years about repealing and replacing "Obamacare," and is disappointed they couldn't deliver.

Trump said it's time to "let Obamacare fail," and said that, "I'm not going to own it." He said letting Obamacare fail will encourage Democrats to come to the table and negotiate.

Trump also said he does not blame Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the decision by two more Republican senators to come out against the legislation, effectively killing the bill.

