Lina Hidalgo featured in Elle magazine: These are her 5 most memorable quotes

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is featured in a new Elle magazine report.

In the report, entitled “Lina Hidalgo Had Never Run for Office Before. Now, She Manages a $5 Billion Budget for the Largest County in Texas,” Hidalgo discusses what drove her to run for public office, what changes she’s making in the county – including stopping the building of a juvenile detention center and increasing the public defenders’ budget, and her efforts to get community input via town hall events.

Hidalgo sounded off on Facebook about the feature, saying she was "super excited" about it.

Here are 5 of the most powerful quotes from the Hidalgo feature.

1. “I was in the middle of my degrees when the 2016 election happened. I decided that actually what I wanted to do was change government from within, that that was more effective. So many of us were galvanized.”

2. “We need different voices in government—not for the sake of different voices, but because it actually makes a difference in policy.”

3. “I just felt this call to action, to give back and do something about what was happening, and I decided that the most effective way to give back and to make a difference would be by being in charge. That there was no reason why I shouldn't run. I know what needed to change, and I was going to do it.”

4. “The budget this year was just over $5 billion, and the budget covers more than roads and bridges. It covers all of the justice system, the largest jail in Texas, the public hospital system, flood control, and the operations of this massive place. It just seemed like this incredible, untapped potential.”

5. “We have got to include all the voices in our democracy. That's how we preserve democracy, that's how we build accountable government, that's how you build responsive government.”

