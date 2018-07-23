State Sen. Sylvia Garcia to retire in 2019 as she runs for Congress

HOUSTON - State Sen. Sylvia Garcia will retire from her state seat next year as she eyes a vacated Congressional seat.

The Houston Democrat, who has represented state District 6 since winning a 2013 runoff election, posted an image of her resignation letter Monday on Twitter, and said her resignation will be effective Jan. 2.

“It has been an unbelievable honor for me and my family to serve the diverse, proud, working-class constituents of Senate District 6 who contribute immensely to our state and want nothing more than to provide a good life for their family,” Garcia said in the letter.

Moments ago I submitted a letter to @GregAbbott_TX informing him of my intent to resign from #txlege on 1/2/19. It’s been an unbelievable honor to fight for the people of #SD6. I urge the Governor to call a November 6th election so #SD6 will have representation in 86th Session pic.twitter.com/exUwD7eJyy — Sylvia R. Garcia (@SenatorSylvia) July 23, 2018

She called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to order a special election in November to fill the seat, which she says will ensure the district is represented in the next Legislative session.

Garcia is currently running for 29th Congressional District seat being vacated by Democrat Rep. Gene Green. She faces Republican Phillip Aronoff in November.

