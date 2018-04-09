Reports: FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, searching for documents relating to the payment of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, The New York Times reported Monday.

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York had executed "a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients, according to the Times.

