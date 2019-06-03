Report: Ill transgender migrant woman dies at ICE center

ICE via CNN

(CNN) - An El Salvadoran transgender woman died after she developed an illness at a private Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in New Mexico, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The Post is reporting Johana Medina Leon, 25, died at the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso on Saturday.

Leon complained of chest pains at the Otero County Processing Center and was taken to the hospital, according to the report, which cited ICE officials. The report also said that Leon asked for an HIV test and it came back positive, the report said.

"This is yet another unfortunate example of an individual who illegally enters the United States with an untreated, unscreened medical condition," Corey A. Price, field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in El Paso, said in a statement, the Post reported.

"There is a crisis at our southern border with a mass influx of aliens lured by the lies of human smugglers who profit without regard for human life or well-being. Many of these aliens attempt to enter the United States with untreated or unknown diseases, which are not diagnosed until they are examined while in detention."

CNN's Joe Sterling contributed to this report.

