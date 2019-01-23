Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee resigns as chairwoman of caucus foundation, reports say

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, delivers remarks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HOUSTON - U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee resigned Wednesday as chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, according to reports.

Both The New York Times and The Hill reported that the Democratic congresswoman representing Texas’ 18th District had stepped down from her role at the CBCF.

Jackson Lee has faced scrutiny over allegations made by a former staffer, who said she was fired after reporting that she had been sexually assaulted by a caucus supervisor years ago.

The congresswoman has denied the allegations.

The Times also reported that Jackson Lee has decided to temporarily step aside from her position on the House Judiciary subcommittee.

KPRC2 has reached out to Jackson Lee’s office for comment.

