Rep. Crenshaw's bill proposes no pay for President, VP, Congress amid shutdowns

WASHINGTON - A bi-partisan group of House lawmakers don't want the president or Congress to receive paychecks when federal workers don't.

One of those lawmakers is Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

Crenshaw introduced the Solidarity in Salary Act on the house floor Tuesday afternoon saying "federal employees should never have to carry the burden caused by a dysfunctional government."

Earlier this month, Crenshaw refused to take his pay during the shutdown, writing at the time on Facebook, "I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown,” Crenshaw wrote on Facebook. “I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security."

About 800,000 federal workers went without paychecks during the 35-day shutdown.

The proposed bill would withhold pay from the president, vice president and congressmen and be placed in escrow, then released after the government reopens.

Representatives Max Rose and Jared Golden also helped Crenshaw introduce the measure.

On Tuesday Golden tweeted: "Federal workers don't get paid during a gov't shutdown. Neither should congress. It's just common sense."

