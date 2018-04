HOUSTON - U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, will hold a news conference Friday to discuss an immigration bill he is sponsoring.

Green said the Re-entry and Reunification Act, which is co-sponsored by an Illinois congressman, will provide a lawful pathway for deported people who have a spouse or children in the U.S. to return.

Green’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

