President Trump to meet with like-minded Italian prime minister Monday

President Donald Trump waves as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House on July 24, 2018.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will meet Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House.

Trump will find himself in the company of another world leader who campaigned on a populist anti-immigration platform. Conte also has criticized NATO, another frequent target of the president.

Topics that will likely come up during the meeting include Italy’s partnership in the Afghanistan conflict and Trump's push to break trade barriers with the European Union.

A joint news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time.

CNN contributed to this article.



