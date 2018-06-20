President Trump stops policy of separating families at border

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday halting his policy of separating families at the border.

The president still insists anyone attempting to enter the country illegally will be criminally prosecuted, but he backed off the most controversial element of his “zero tolerance” policy.

Trump signed the order Wednesday afternoon, saying that parents and children will now be confined together while the adults await prosecution.

"It's about keeping families together while at the same time being sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border," the president said after signing the order.

Until recently, the president asserted, incorrectly, that federal law prevented him from intervening.

But the growing furor over separating children and parents created intense bipartisan pressure to revoke the policy that’s led to confinement of more than 2,300 immigrant children since May.

Among the critics, Kenneth Magidson, who as the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, prosecuted more illegal entry cases than any other prosecutor in the nation.

“I think it does more harm than good,” Magidson said.

Tuesday, he signed a letter, along with 74 other former U.S. attorneys, both Republicans and Democrats, calling on the president to stop separating families.

“I think the consequences of what our country is doing, what we stand for in terms of obeying the laws of the United States and the Constitution, we’re not living up to those,” Magidson said.

Magidson also said that the president’s zero-tolerance policy denies federal prosecutors the discretion to determine which violations to prosecute. Immigrants who attempt to enter the country illegally are usually charged with a misdemeanor.

Magidson says during his term as U.S. attorney from 2011 to 2017, his office prioritized going after felons and other dangerous criminals who tried to enter the country illegally.

“Get rid of zero tolerance,” he said. “Stop zero tolerance and give discretion to the United States attorneys to enforce the law with the guidance of the attorney general, but without zero tolerance.”

While the president said children and parents will no longer be separated at the border, he insists the zero tolerance policy will remain in effect.

Magidson said the order signed by the president also raises additional questions about how the children will held legally if they aren't charged with a crime.

Wednesday, outside a Houston building being converted to hold immigrant families at 419 Emancipation S., demonstrators said the policy remains unacceptable.

“At the end of the day ICE still has discretion to separate children from their families," said Cesar Spinoza, director of FIEL, "For families and their Education" when translated from Spanish.

Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement:

"Keeping families together is consistent with who we are as Americans. I appreciate the presidential executive order that does so. I also appreciate the Americans from all walks of life and political persuasions who, like me, said that in our country, we do not separate children from their families. The fact that our voices were heard is a reminder that in the United States of America, we are the government and the government works for us.

“I will continue to take actions to protect children and all other residents of Houston as challenges to their safety arise.

“I urge Congress to adopt comprehensive immigration reform that emulates the character of Houston. We are an inclusive city where we build relationships and bridges rather than walls. Our unique strength among American cities is the fact that one in every four Houstonians was born in another country. Our pluralistic character makes us an inclusive city that celebrates differences and commonalities among peoples, and allows us to strive as one for a secure, peaceful, high quality of life.”

