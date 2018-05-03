President Trump responds after Giuliani addresses reimbursement for porn star hush money

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Stormy Daniels scandal on Thursday after his lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, made comments about hush money paid to the porn star.

Giuliani said during an interview that Trump repaid $130,000 to Michael Cohen, who was his lawyer at the time, shortly before the 2016 election.

Trump has denied knowing anything about the payment, but in a series of tweets, he said, "This was a private agreement. Money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no roll in this transaction."

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

...despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

