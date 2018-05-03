Politics

President Trump responds after Giuliani addresses reimbursement for porn star hush money

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Stormy Daniels scandal on Thursday after his lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, made comments about hush money paid to the porn star.

Giuliani said during an interview that Trump repaid $130,000 to Michael Cohen, who was his lawyer at the time, shortly before the 2016 election.

Trump has denied knowing anything about the payment, but in a series of tweets, he said, "This was a private agreement. Money from the campaign or campaign contributions played no roll in this transaction."

