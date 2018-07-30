President Trump meets with like-minded Italian prime minister

President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shake hands during a joint news conference at the East Room of the White House on July 30, 2018.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and Italy's new premier are stressing what they have in common as they stand side-by-side at the White House at a joint press conference.

Trump noted Monday that he and Italy's Giuseppe Conte were "both outsiders to politics" when they began their campaigns.

And Conte is describing the U.S. and Italy as "almost twin countries," adding: "There are so many things that bring us together."

The two leaders in particular share similar views on immigration.

Trump has tried to crack down on illegal immigration and pushed Congress to overhaul the legal immigration system.

And under Conte's new government, Italy has pushed for the European Union to accept tens of thousands of migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea every year.

