President Trump hands out 'fake news' awards

WASHINGTON D.C. - One day after Sen. Jeff Flake compared President Donald Trump’s anti-press attacks to those of Josef Stalin, Trump gave out “fake news” awards to six news organizations Wednesday night.

The news organizations cited were CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC News, Newsweek and Time Magazine, according to reports in USA Today and the New York Times.

Most of the stories cited were verifiably false, including one story from ABC News that led to the suspension of correspondent Brian Ross, a report from Time Magazine that was quickly corrected, and an error in one story that CNN broadcast and soon corrected.

However, the top example of “fake news” was an opinion piece from New York Times columnist Paul Krugman.

The term “fake news,” as it is used today, comes from Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election by planting false stories on social media. Trump has co-opted the term to refer to stories that portray him in a negative light, including news coverage of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and agents of the Russian government.

“Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people,” Trump said.

The rollout of the awards was delayed nine days from their original rollout date. Then they were expected to come at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, but Trump didn’t post a link to the awards on the Republican National Committee website until 8 p.m. ET. Then a series of website errors prevented most people from seeing the post.

In addition to Flake’s criticism of Trump, Arizona’s other senator, John McCain, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post that Trump's anti-press rhetoric gives cover to repressive regimes around the world.

"The phrase 'fake news' — granted legitimacy by an American president — is being used by autocrats to silence reporters, undermine political opponents, stave off media scrutiny and mislead citizens," McCain wrote.

In a study by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, 66 percent said most news organizations blurred opinion and fact, up from 42 percent in 1984. Political affiliation has emerged as a major factor: 67 percent of Republicans said they saw “a great deal” of political bias in the news media while only 26 percent of Democrats said the same, according to the New York Times.

Late-night comedy shows got in on the act: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bought a billboard in Times Square, nominating itself in categories like “Least Breitbarty” and “Corruptest Fakeness,” while Jimmy Kimmel renamed the event “the Stupid People’s Choice Awards.”

Trump himself is no stranger to “fake news”: The New York Times notes that Trump for years questioned President Barack Obama’s birthplace without evidence, insisted on the guilt of the Central Park Five despite proof that exonerated them, and claimed without fact that millions of illegal ballots cost him the popular vote in 2016.

Trump has threatened libel lawsuits against unfavorable press in the past. He threatened to sue author Michael Wolff over “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” causing the book’s publisher to move up the book’s release date. While “Fire and Fury” is a No. 1 New York Times best-seller, Trump’s lawsuit has not materialized. In 2016, Trump threatened to sue The New York Times over an article that included two women who accused him of touching them inappropriately. That lawsuit also never materialized.

