No sign of forced entry at Tony Buzbee campaign office, police say

Police said there is no sign of forced entry at the campaign office of Tony Buzbee after a burglary was reported there early Thursday.

The break-in was reported about 9 a.m. when workers arrived at the office at 4101 Greenbriar Drive.

According to a written statement released by Buzbee's campaign, workers arrived "to find the locks pried open." However, Houston police said that while there were marks on the door frame, investigators could not determine if they were old or new.

"Upon investigation, HPD cannot confirm this was a burglary or a burglary attempt," police said in a written statement that was posted on Twitter. "The preliminary investigation indicates the door did not appear to be forced or pried open."

HPD Statement on Call for Service to Campaign Office of a Houston Mayoral Candidate:

Investigators said workers who left the location about 9 p.m. Wednesday could not recall who locked the door or if the deadbolt was engaged.

"Motion activated video from a nearby camera does exist and investigators are reviewing video to determine if anyone entered that door," police said in the statement.

Police also said nothing inside the office appears to be missing or out of place.

Buzbee said the incident "confirms that my campaign continues to gain momentum."

Buzbee is one of the people challenging Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in November's election.

