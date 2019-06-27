O'Rourke, Castro coming to Houston for fundraising events

Democratic presidential candidate, former Rep. Beto ORourke speaks to the crowd during the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019, in Columbia, South Carolina.

HOUSTON - Democratic presidential hopefuls Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro are visiting Houston this weekend.

O'Rourke's camp said he is coming to The West End - A Public House on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The bar is located at 5320 Westheimer Road.

O'Rourke will be joined by Sol Flair for a live music fundraiser in support of his campaign.

Click here for ticket information. For more information on O'Rourke's campaign, email fundraising@betoorourke.com.

Contribution rules:

Must be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident, i.e., green card holder.

The contribution is made your own funds, and funds are not being provided to you by another person or entity for the purpose of making the contribution.

You make the contribution with your own personal credit card and not with a corporate or business credit card or a card issued to another person.

You are at least 18 years old.

You are not a federal contractor.

You are not a registered federal lobbyist.

You are not making the contribution with a card issued to any political action committee.

Julian Castro

Castro is coming to Houston on Sunday.

He's taking part in a speaker series from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John's Church at 2019 Crawford Street.

The event is open to the public and admission is $5. All proceeds benefit the Harris County Democratic Party.

Democratic debates in Miami

O'Rourke, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, along with Castro were included in a two-day debate in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday, along with 18 other presidential hopefuls.

O'Rourke and Castro took part in the debate on Wednesday with eight other hopefuls. On Thursday, the other 10 presidential hopefuls will debate.

