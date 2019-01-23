Michael Cohen postpones House testimony, cites 'threats'

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court after his sentencing hearing on Dec. 12, 2018, in New York City. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by a federal judge after pleading…

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen announced he is postponing his public congressional testimony that was scheduled for February 7, citing "ongoing threats against his family."

"Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date," Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis said in a statement. "Mr. Cohen wishes to thank Chairman Cummings for allowing him to appear before the House Oversight Committee and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time."

Davis added, "This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first."

Cohen's decision raises questions about whether he will ultimately testify publicly. He reports to prison for a three-year sentence on March 6.

