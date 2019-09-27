Mark Yancey announces candidacy for Texas US Senate, challenging Sen. Cornyn

DALLAS - Longtime Dallas resident Mark Yancey has announced his candidacy for Texas U.S. Senate, challenging incumbent Texas Sen. John Cornyn.

Yancey is the chairman and CEO of Attacca International, which is an independent, privately held mergers and acquisitions boutique firm based in Dallas, according to the release announcing Yancey's candidacy. Cornyn is seeking a fourth term in the Senate.

"I am ready to fight for all Texans – to be your voice to improve the lives of all Texans, not just the well-connected," Yancey said. "Texas is a model for economic and political success, and I intend to carry that model to Washington."

Yancey is fiscally conservative, in favor of limited government, a strong military that embraces a "needs-based military spending metric" and supportive of strong free trade and economic development, according to the release.

"Given the many challenges that America currently faces, this is the right time for a business leader to serve Texas and the country, rather than a career politician," Yancey said.

According to the release, Yancey serves on the board of Emily's Place in Plano, is a board member of the Blue Sky Foundation and is a prior co-owner of the WNBA Dallas Wings.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.