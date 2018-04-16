James Comey says Trump 'morally unfit to be president'

Former FBI Director James Comey said that President Donald Trump is “morally unfit to be president” and “lies constantly about matters big and small” in a scathing new interview.

On a publicity tour for his forthcoming book, “A Higher Loyalty,” on Sunday night Comey was interviewed on ABC by George Stephanopoulos, the former FBI director’s first interview since being fired by Trump.

In the interview, Comey said Trump is “not fit to be president of the United States,” but does not support impeachment.

“I think impeaching and removing Donald Trump from office would let the American people off the hook and have something happen indirectly that I believe they're duty bound to do directly,” Comey said. “People in this country need to stand up and go to the voting booth and vote their values.”

The interview covered many previously-reported details, including demands for loyalty, a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office and the much-disputed memos Comey wrote after interactions with the president.

“A Higher Loyalty” will be released on Tuesday, and Comey’s media tour continues throughout the week with appearances on “Good Morning America,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “The View” and other outlets.

More updates will follow.

