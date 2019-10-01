LIVESTREAM: Tony Buzbee speaks about KPRC 2 investigation

Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee is scheduled to speak about a KPRC 2 investigation into a high-paying city of Houston internship.

KPRC 2 Investigates reviewed more than 8,000 emails within the Houston Airport System and found an exchange between the city's chief development officer and the airport system director about creating an executive internship program. Mayor Sylvester Turner signed off on the deal that created the $95,000-a-year position during a hiring freeze.

READ: Why did the city of Houston hire a $95,000 intern?

That position was filled by 31-year-old Marvin Agumagu, a person Turner has denied knowing.

Buzbee released a statement about the KPRC 2 investigation, calling on an independent investigation into the relationship between Turner and Agumagu.

"I heard about this situation previously, and frankly, several other similar instances," Buzbee's statement read, in part. "Enough is enough. How much more proof do we need of this mayor's corruption?"

Buzbee has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference about the KPRC 2 investigation. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livesteram of the event.

