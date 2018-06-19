Here's what Houston-area politicians say about Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy

HOUSTON - President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration has grabbed national headlines after reports that children are being separated from their parents.

The debate over the policy reached a fever pitch this week after images and video from detention facilities along the border were published and broadcast.

Below are the statements KPRC2 has received from Houston-area politicians about the controversy. Other statements will be added as they are received.

Rep. Gene Green, D-TX:

“The inhumane practice of separating families at the border to deter families from immigrating to the United States must end,” said Green. “It is tragic to see the number of children who are forced to deal with anxiety and anguish after they are separated from their families and put into shelters where they do not know anyone and do not understand what is going on.

“The arguments made by the Trump administration to defend this disgusting decision do not stand on any legal ground nor does it make sense. The separation of children from their families could end immediately with a decision by the Trump Administration. The faith community, immigrant organizations, Democrats and many Republicans have called on the President to immediately stop this practice. Family separation goes against everything our country stands for and is not how we welcome immigrants who risked everything to seek a better life.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX:

“Just like under the Obama Administration in 2014, we've seen a surge of unaccompanied children and families coming across our southern border during the spring and summer months.

“The Trump Administration has made a decision to enforce all of our laws by prosecuting adults in criminal court when they're apprehended crossing our borders illegally. I support that approach.

“Because of numerous federal court decisions, settlements, and statutes, an adult can be separated from a child as part of the legal process as it plays out.

“That way, children are placed in a separate, safer setting. I doubt many of us would want a child to go to a jail cell where somebody is being held for illegally entering the country. That's why they are put in a separate, safer setting. They aren't left unattended and fending for themselves amongst potentially violent criminals that are being detained in regular ICE or bureau prison facilities.

“As the New York Times stated this weekend, there is no expressed Trump Administration policy stating that illegal border crossers must be separated from their children.

“This is as a result of other consent decrees and laws which are within the power of Congress to change. In fact, I think every member of this Chamber will agree that we should never be placing children in prison cells or jails with hardened criminals when their parents are being prosecuted.

“We have to keep family members together and prevent unnecessary hardship, stress, and outrage. The good news is we have it within our power to find a better way because parents who are awaiting court proceedings shouldn't have to do so separated from their children, and children shouldn't be taken from their parents and left frightened and confused about where they are and what is transpiring around them.

“In 2014, I introduced a bipartisan bill called the HUMANE Act with my colleague, Representative Henry Cuellar of Laredo, Texas. I plan to soon reintroduce an updated version of that legislation. It will include provisions that mitigate the problem of family separation while improving the immigration court process for unaccompanied children and families apprehended at the border. To the greatest extent possible, families presenting at ports of entry or apprehended crossing the border illegally will be kept together while waiting for their court hearings, which will be expedited.

“I would ask our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to take a hard look at this bill and to work together to find a reasonable solution for this component of the crisis at our border.”

Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-TX:

“There is a humanitarian crisis at our borders. The Administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy is directly, and shamefully, responsible for ripping families apart at the US-Mexico border. This policy criminally prosecutes adults crossing the border between ports of entry and as a result, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) separates children traveling with those adults. Once separated, the children go to detention facilities and the parents await prosecution.

“The decision to erect tent cities for the purpose of quarantining children separated from their parents along the southern border shared between Texas and Mexico is outrageous, inhumane and the DHS must cease and desist this abhorrent action. According to news reports, in the few weeks since this policy was implemented, 2,000 children have been separated from their parents. That averages 48 children per day. This is appalling, incredulous and un-American.

“The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called the administration’s separation of migrant families entering the United States as violative of these individuals’ human rights and of international law, and called for an immediate end to the practice. The administration responded to the UNHCHR to what it called an ignorant attack and accused the UN of hypocrisy.

“Indeed every day that goes by is another where we learn about the true extent of the callousness and indifference that this presidential administration holds towards people from different walks of life. One report indicated that at Casa Padre, the facility I toured earlier today, five boys were crammed into rooms built for four inside of a converted former Walmart granted only two hours allowed to be outside. This is more reminiscent of mass incarceration than of a temporary shelter. Under no circumstance can we allow this to continue. This policy violates children’s rights, international law, and is one of the most un-American policies implemented under the Trump Administration.”

Rep. John Culberson, R-TX:

“It’s very unfortunate for these children that their parents chose to break the law, but young children should not be separated from their parents. I’m committed to finding a solution that preserves the respect for the rule of law and secures our borders while being compassionate to these young children.

“I believe that we must enforce our immigration laws and secure our borders. Currently, an existing court order prevents children of illegal immigrants from remaining with their parents until the parents can have their day in court. As a result, the government must either release the parents without any consequence for breaking the law or separate these families.

“I’m ready to work with my colleagues to find a solution.”

Rep. Pete Olson, R-TX:

"No one in Congress, Republican or Democrat, wants children separated from their parents. I’m confident that if Washington turns down the political rhetoric and both parties are willing to work together, we can find a solution that keeps families together as we determine how to move forward. There are important differences between both parties as to how we address illegal immigrant adults with children, and unaccompanied children. By definition, unaccompanied children are ALONE - not with any family member.

“In other instances, illegal immigrant adults are bringing children who are not their family members. some of these adults are associated with drug cartels and human traffickers who control smuggling routes. Protecting these children from the criminals and getting them to a safe location is the primary concern in that situation.

“Additionally, we know, and it has been previously reported, that many children, especially girls, are subject to rape, assault, extortion and are being sold as sex slaves by these human traffickers. We must end the broken immigration loopholes which are being exploited by criminal cartels so parents know to not put their children in this dangerous circumstance in the first place.”

