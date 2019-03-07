Harris County becomes largest in country to implement Countywide Polling Place Program

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County is the largest county in the country to implement the Countywide Polling Place Program, which allows voters to place their votes anywhere in the county.

“The Countywide Polling Place Program will allow more Houstonians to exercise their most precious right, the right to vote,” Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman said.

There are more than 2 million registered voters in Harris County.

There are six Texas counties with a population over 100,000 that are participating in the program.

“The voters of Harris County have made it clear that a Countywide Polling Place Program would have a positive impact on elections and I am confident that the transition to a Countywide Polling Place Program will be successful,” Trautman said.

On election day, voters will be able to vote anywhere in the county, starting with the May 4 joint election.

"All elections, including general, special, joint, primaries and runoffs will be recommended to use the Countywide Polling Place Program," officials said.

Voters can find more information on the Countywide Polling Place Program by clicking here or by calling the Harris County Clerk’s Office at 713-755-6965.

