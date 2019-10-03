Free tickets: Second mayoral debate will be live on KPRC 2

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 is teaming up with The League of Women Voters Houston, the Houston Chronicle and Telemundo Houston for a live prime-time mayoral debate.

It will be held Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Houston Baptist University.

The debate is an opportunity for the community to learn about candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

For free tickets to the event, click here.

We want to know what you would like to hear addressed at the debate. Please send your questions for the candidates to decision2019@kprc.com.

Be sure to watch the debate live on KPRC 2 next Friday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.