Early voting for Texas House District 145 runoff begins Monday

A sign directs voters to an early voting location in Houston on Nov. 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - Early voting for the special runoff election for the Texas House District 145 seat begins Monday.

The election between Democrats Christina Morales and Melissa Noriega will decide who will fill the seat vacated by Carol Alvarado when she won election to the Texas Senate.

The district stretches mainly Interstate 45 from Main Street in Houston to Scarsdale Boulevard. Parts of Houston, Pasadena and South Houston are in the district.

MAP: Texas House District 145

Five early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 25 to March 1, according to the Harris County Clerk’s Office. They are:

County Attorney Conference Center - 1019 Congress Avenue

Moody Park Community Center - 3725 Fulton Street

Ripley House Neighborhood Center - 4410 Navigation Boulevard

HCCS Southeast College - 6960 Rustic Street, Parking Garage

Harris County Scarsdale Annex - 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard

Voters in Texas House District 145 who don’t cast their ballot during the early voting period can do so at their designated polling place on March 5.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.