Mueller report to be released to Congress by 'mid-April,' AG Barr says

WASHINGTON - Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday the Justice Department will have special counsel Robert Mueller's report ready to release by "mid-April, if not sooner."

In a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees, Barr said his department is "well along" making redactions, with the assistance of the special counsel. Barr said the report is "nearly 400 pages long," not including appendices and tables and "sets forth the Special Counsel's findings, his analysis, and the reasons for his conclusions."

Barr offered to testify after the report is released, suggesting May 1 for the Senate committee and May 2 for the House committee.

